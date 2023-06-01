Android’s June feature drop is here, bringing new skills, widgets, and more

What you need to know

Google drops new Android features for June 2023.

The company has announced seven new updates and features.

These are spread across Android phones, tablets, and Wear OS smartwatches.

Google had a two-hour keynote at its I/O event last month and while the emphasis was primarily on AI, there were a few hardware announcements next to software enhancements. Google has announced seven new updates today to make Android devices like phones, tablets, and Wear OS smartwatches more helpful.

Dark Web report to scan your Gmail address

(Image credit: Google)

Google is leveling up regarding protection, and as part of the initiative, it now provides a Dark web report. Google One users would be able to check if their Gmail address has been exposed on the Dark Web. Users can check this through the Google One app on their Android devices or through the Google One website.

If their Gmail is supposedly compromised, they can seek guidance from Google, such as taking measures to be safe online. Users can not only scan their Gmail addresses. Still, they can also check personal information such as their associated social security number.

(Image credit: Google)

Access to the Dark web report is currently limited to U.S. citizens. However, it plans to expand to 20 more countries in the coming months.

Spotify on your wrist with Wear OS

(Image credit: Google)

Wear OS device owners who often rely on Spotify for their music can now play their favorite tracks right on their wrists with the Spotify app on their Wear OS-powered smartwatches.

To have a more enhanced experience Spotify on Wear OS is getting updated with new tiles and watch face shortcuts. Additionally, the music streaming platform’s DJ feature promises to deliver a personalized lineup of music, the ability to stream podcasts, and hear frequently played music.

Other nifty features coming to Wear OS include importing SmarTrip and Clipper cards through Google Wallet and using them via a WearOS smartwatch. Commuters from Washington, D.C., and the San Francisco Bay Area are the first ones to avail the new ability.

Consumers who heavily rely on Google Keep to stay on track can now add a new tile for fast access right on their wrist via Google Keep app for Wear OS. Users can swipe through their tiles and find pinned notes or a to-do list on their smartwatches.

Greet your Home Screen with these three widgets

(Image credit: Google)

With the latest feature drop, Google is bringing new widgets to your Android phone and tablets. They include a Google TV widget that gives entertainment suggestions like what to stream. Then there’s a new Google News widget curated with daily headlines.

Further, users who are into stocks all day can keep track of their favorites with the help of stock tracking from the Google Finance widget on their home screens.

Improving vocabulary with Google Play Books

Within Google Play Books, the search giant is bringing a new “reading practice” feature with an aim to improve vocabulary and comprehension skills for new readers. Users can head over to children’s ebooks that are marked with a “Practice” badge in Google Play Books.

Readers will be able to “hear the pronunciation of unknown words, practice mispronounced words and receive feedback in real time,“ Google stated in the announcement blog post.

(Image credit: Google)

Gboard gets new Emoji Kitchen stickers

(Image credit: Google)

Gboard is also getting Emoji Kitchen stickers, a fun way to interact within conversations. Users will be able to remix their emoji into stickers, and the new emojis that are being added as part of this month’s feature drop include aquatic-themed emoji combinations.