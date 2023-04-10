April 2023 update finally arrives for Pixel smartphones with a few fixes in tow

What you need to know

Google has begun rolling out the April 2023 update to Pixel smartphones.

The update includes the latest security patch and a few bug fixes/improvements.

Bug fixes address problems with Bluetooth while also improving Macro Focus for the Pixel 7 Pro.

After missing its usual update window, Google is finally rolling out the latest April 2023 update for eligible Pixel smartphones. Devices running Android 13 will receive the update over the coming week, depending on the carrier or device.

The update brings Pixel phones up to speed with the latest security patch found in the Android Security Bulletin. That addresses issues with the Android Framework and subsystems such as MediaProvider and WiFi components. However, in addition to the new security patches, the update also includes a few bug fixes.

A problem with Bluetooth devices silently disconnecting has been addressed across eligible Pixel devices. For newer devices such as the Pixel 6 and later, the update fixes a problem that occurs when using USB devices with the Pixel, which causes some instability with the device. Lastly, Google highlights improvements to Macro Focus, a feature found on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Here is the full changelog provided by Google:

Bluetooth

Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair.

Camera

Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations. (Pixel 7 Pro)

System

Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories. (Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro)

While Google typically updates its Pixel smartphones on the first Monday of the month, the April 2023 update was curiously delayed by a week. This follows the delayed March 2023 update, which arrived alongside the latest feature drop and was only later rolled out to the Pixel 6 series.

Eligible Pixel devices include the Pixel 4a and later running Android 13. Global variants of Google's Qualcomm-powered Pixel are receiving build TQ2A.230405.003, while the Tensor-powered Pixels are getting the E1 variant of the build. Select T-Mobile/Google Fi models are listed with the A2 build, while Telus models receive the B2 build.

You can update your phone now by navigating to Settings > System > System update.

