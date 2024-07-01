A new software update is available now for your Google Pixel Watch
Starting July off with a bang and new Pixel Watch updates.
What you need to know
- The July 2024 update is currently rolling out for Pixel Watch models.
- The update doesn't include any notable features, fixes, or additions, but brings the latest security patch level.
- The update will arrive on watches over the next week, depending on carrier and device.
Google is kicking off July with new updates for its devices, and Pixel Watch owners can expect a new one to hit their watches any moment now. The company announced on Monday that the July 2024 update is rolling out to Pixel Watch devices starting now and should reach models over the next week.
The rollout will happen in phases, so your Pixel Watch may not receive the update immediately, as it will depend on carrier and device. That said, this update isn't one you should have to rush for, so you shouldn't worry about grabbing it sooner rather than later.
According to Google's blog post, the update doesn't bring any new features, fixes, or enhancements. Instead, all you'll find is a bump to the latest July 2024 security patch, which should help keep your Pixel Watch secure.
The update is available for both the Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2, and it comes with software version TWD9.240705.001.A1.
The update comes only a few weeks after Google pushed the June 2024 update and feature drop to Pixel smartwatches, which brought car crash detection, enhanced fall detection, and more. Pixel Watch users with tattoos should also notice improved on/off body detection, which should be especially helpful if they have passcodes on their watches.
It was previously reported that the June 2024 update may be causing battery drain issues on Pixel Watch models, although it's not clear if this update addresses that or not.
To update your Pixel Watch, or at least to check if the update is available, navigate to Settings > System > System updates. You may be prompted to place your watch on the charger for the update to install.
As noted, the July 2024 update may not be available for your watch just yet, but you can always try opening the update page on your Pixel Watch and repeatedly tapping the watch icon to refresh the page.
So far, at least one of our Pixel Watch 2 models has received the July 2024 update.
