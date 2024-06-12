Google announces June security patch for its Pixel Watch models

What you need to know

Google releases the June security patch update right after the latest feature drop.

It brings several bug fixes and improvements alongside new features for Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2.

The build includes features like Wrist Detection, Bicycle Fall Detection, and several others.

After introducing the feature drop for the Pixel product line, Google quickly released the June security updates for the Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch, which introduced some new changes.

The global versions of the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2 will now receive the TWD9.240605.001.A1 builds that include the latest security patch, bug fixes, performance updates, and also new features from the feature drop. While the complete changelog can be viewed on the accompanying Google Pixel Watch community page, here are the major ones we should see in the new update rollout.

(Image credit: Google)

Wrist Detection for both Pixel Watch models, including the ability to detect on-body and off-body, improves, especially for users who have tattooed their wrists. Both smartwatch models have also gained the new Bicycle Fall Detection, which now has an updated fall detection algorithm to detect falls from bicycles.

Another prominent feature coming to the Pixel Watch includes the popular Car Crash Detection feature. The Pixel Watch 2 can now detect "if a user has been in a car crash and calls for help if the user is unable to."

This helpful feature is further paired up with Emergency Sharing, which will help users share their real-time location with their emergency contacts when involved in a crash. Additionally, Google provides an updated Personal Safety app, which can be downloadable via the Play Store.

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to these updates, the June feature drop is another essential release to look forward to. Alongside the features mentioned above, the feature drop also adds support for PayPal accounts for users who make payments via Google Wallet. Besides, the Google Home app has gained a major revamp that brings in a new Tile for both the Wear OS 4-powered Pixel Watch models. It also includes new shortcuts for users to control their fan speeds or rotation of blinds in their homes right from their wrist.

As for the June security patch, the rollout began on Tuesday (June 11) for the Pixel Watch and Watch 2 owners globally. Needless to say, it will be a phased rollout based on the user's device and carriers.