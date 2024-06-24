June feature update could be draining your Pixel Watch quicker

What you need to know

Pixel watch users who installed the latest June feature update have been seeing their battery decrease to single digits, within 24 hours of use.

Both generation Watch users seem to be experiencing this issue right after installing the update.

It remains unclear what's causing the issue, however users speculate that it could be the new crash detection feature.

It has only been a few days since the Pixel Watch's June feature drop came through, and users have already started seeing some concerning issues with it. Several users took to Reddit to report massive battery drain, so much so that their Pixel Watch died sooner than usual (via Android Authority).

One user stated that, before the June update, their Pixel Watch 2 battery lasted longer. "After charging fully, I'd be left with around 40% battery after approximately 24 hours."

Following the update, they stated that they've seen a drastic decrease in their Watch's battery, even though they haven't changed the way they use the watch.

"After 24 hours, I am only left with a single-digit charge (usually 6-7%). I haven't changed the way I use the watch. I don't use GPS or tilt to wake up. It doesn't even have LTE."

This update seems to be impacting both generations of the Pixel Watch, according to multiple users. Another such frustrated Pixel Watch 2 user stated that their device got "pretty bad" after the June update.

"I can hardly make it 24 hours with the pw2. I hardly do anything on it either. I thought maybe it was 3rd party watch faces so I uninstalled all of them."

The user even tried to change their usage by uninstalling Spotify, however, that didn't work either.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I still end the day with less than 15%," they added.

The new update patch came with the highly anticipated crash and fall detection feature, that seems to be taking up more battery than usual. According to Android Police, turning this feature off has helped couple of users save their battery life.

While some users even stated that factory re-setting their wearable 'sort of' worked for them, but didn't really fix the issue. Some users talk about turning off "Hey Google" detection which seemed to save their Watch.

It still remains unclear, which part of the update is causing the watch to have this unwanted battery discharge. However, it is best to steer clear from the June patch for now, if you haven't already updated your wearable. If you're seeing the same issues as many of these Reddit users, you can try the above workarounds for now.

Android Central has reached out to Google about this and it did not get back to us in time for publication. We will update this article once we have more information.