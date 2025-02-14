Fitbit freefall! Snag a Charge 6 for its lowest price in months during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

It's not too uncommon to find the Fitbit Charge 6 on sale, but the discount is usually closer to pocket change.

Right now, though, you can snag the silver Fitbit Charge 6 for $115 ($44 off) from Amazon or the black Charge 6 from Sam's Club for $119 ($40 off). The former is a slightly better deal, but Sam's Club members get a second Frost White band thrown into the box for free, in case you want to switch up your style or stay hygenic between workouts.

Having reviewed the Fitbit Charge 6 back in 2023, I still haven't any other device worthy of supplanting its top spot among the best fitness trackers, though perhaps the latest Galaxy Fit 3 will give it a run for its money. Its week-long battery life, built-in GPS, bright 1-inch AMOLED display, and wide range of health and Fitbit insights all make the Charge 6 a useful companion for thrifty athletes or anyone looking for a lightweight sleep tracker.

✅Recommended if: You want a comfortably light tracker for heart rate, blood oxygen, HRV, AFib detection, skin temperature, breathing rate, and sleep quality that also has automatic workout detection, longer battery life than a smartwatch, and useful Google apps.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a stylish, traditional watch design — look at the Versa 4 or Sense 2 instead — or you dislike having to pay for a Fitbit Premium subscription.

I loved the Fitbit Charge 6 because of its hyper-accurate heart rate for workouts against other cheap trackers, its annoying move alerts that keep me healthy, and its smart alarm feature that lets you set a wake-up window but only buzzes you awake when it senses that you're in a light sleep stage.

Fans of Google apps will also appreciate how it lets you follow turn-by-turn Google Maps navigation on your wrist, as well as tap it for Google Wallet transactions with your phone in your pocket. My main complaint with it is that it only gives you playback controls for YouTube Music, not other music apps; otherwise, it's a well-rounded device.

We have reason to hope to see a Fitbit Charge 7 with upgraded specs by fall 2025, since Fitbit typically waits two years between Charge releases. But Fitbit's release schedule has been sporadic since it began focusing primarily on the Pixel Watch series, and it's a long time to wait without a guarantee when the Charge 6 is this affordable right now.

For now, if you want to consider your options, check out our Presidents' Day deal hub, or take a look at the other discounted Fitbits!