The Grand Ole Opry has hosted shows every Saturday night consecutively for the past 90 years, and even social distancing measures aren't going to keep performers off the iconic stage. For the past few weeks, Circle All Access has streamed performances live from the Opry for free on Youtube and a few select other platforms, and this weekend's concert is set to be one of the best yet.
Previous livestreamed events featured guests like Luke Combs, Trace Adkins, and Craig Morgan. This Saturday night, Bobby Bones will host as Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood take to the stage to perform acoustically at the Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry, along with opener Scotty McCreery.
The Opry Livestream events are in support of MusiCares. With the #UNBROKEN campaign, the livestream aims to raise money for MusiCares's COVID-19 Relief Fund, dedicated to benefiting artists and music professionals affected by the crisis. You can text UNBROKEN to 41444 to make a donation during the live event.
Even though country music fans won't be able to watch the show in person, there's no reason to miss out as the free event will be streaming live and may even air on a local channel in your area.
Garth Brooks at the Grand Ole Opry: When & where
The Saturday Night Grand Ole Opry livestream featuring Garth Brooks begins at 7:30pm EST on May 2. You can catch the show live on Youtube, Facebook, Circle television, Dish Network Channel 102, and Sling TV. Scotty McCreery will open with a Circle Sessions performance at 7:30pm EST while the Opry Livestream performances with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are set to begin at 8pm EST.
Sling TV is one of the best ways to watch, though the Circle channel is only available in select areas at this time. Luckily, Sling is free to watch between the hours of 5pm and midnight EST currently so you can check whether you'll receive the channel in your area or not without having to pay a cent.
Sling TV
Circle television is available in select areas on Sling TV. Try out the service during Sling's Happy Hour between 5pm and midnight EST to check your available channels and find something to watch until the show starts.
To get in on Sling's offer, all you have to do is sign up with your name, email address, and zip code. No billing information is required unless you decide to join Sling so you can watch at any time.
How to watch Garth Brooks at the Grand Ole Opry live from anywhere
The options listed above make it easy for those in the U.S. to tune in and watch the show, but watching from outside the U.S. might not be as easy. However, using a VPN makes it simple to change your location virtually. Whether you are traveling or live outside of the U.S., this is what you need to know.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other affordable options?
Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the show live. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch the Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood live stream
If you can't find Circle television on Sling TV in your area, you can also watch the show via Facebook or YouTube. Either option lets you watch on a number of devices, so you could potentially watch on a smart TV, a tablet, or anywhere else you can access those apps.
If you're unable to view the show locally, try out a VPN service so you can prepare for Saturday night's concert. Until then, you can check out last weekend's performances below.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
