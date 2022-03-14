Video of Google Play Games on Windows PCs offers a look at the live beta

What you need to know

Google Play Games for Windows PCs was announced late last year, with sign-ups for the beta launched in January 2022.

Invited have reportedly gone out for Google Play Games on Windows PCs.

A video shows how the service works on a PC, with users able to browse through several available Google Play games.

While Microsoft works with Amazon to provide a roundabout way of bringing Android apps to Windows 11 through the Amazon Appstore, Google is busy preparing its own integration in the form of Google Play Games on PCs. Apparently, the beta service is already live for select users, and a video has already surfaced of it in action.

The video has been posted on Twitter by Mishaal Rahman and shows the user browsing through the catalog of games:

The beta for Google Play Games for PC is now available! Google announced the beta test in January for three markets (Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan), and I'm told it recently went live.Here's a video showing the PC client, courtesy of @BakaChocolate. pic.twitter.com/KBQo0XF4BTMarch 13, 2022 See more

Google Play Games for PC was announced last year at The Game Awards 2021. Its catalog of games is fairly limited at the moment, as this is only a beta test of the service. However, available games include Summoners War, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, Asphalt 9 Legends, and more. You can see the user scrolling through the entire list of games and navigating through settings. There are even video previews of the games. You can also provide feedback from the main page, edit your Google Play Games account, view your achievements, and more. That said, we have yet to see how games actually run through the service to gauge how it performs, but we'll be keeping an eye out.

For the moment, the Google Play Games beta is limited to PC users in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, although Google wasn't exactly upfront about when it would make its way to other regions. Still, this could provide users with an arguably better way to access some Android apps seeing as how the experience is being built by Google. Hopefully, the beta will arrive on more of the best Laptops soon so users in more regions can test it out.