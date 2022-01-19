What you need to know Google Play Games is a platform containing thousands of the best mobile games on Android and Chromebook devices.

During The Game Awards 2021, Google announced its intention to bring Google Play Games to Windows PCs in 2022.

On Wednesday, the company announced the first beta for the release is coming to Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan regions.

Interested users can sign-up now to participate in the beta and play a catalog of Android games on their Windows devices.

As we neared the end of 2021, Google shocked the industry with the announcement that Google Play Games is coming to Windows PCs in 2022. The quiet reveal came during The Game Awards 2021, and promises to let users on Windows devices access and play thousands of mobile Android games through a dedicated Google Play Games app. On Wednesday, Google announced the first beta for the upcoming release is coming soon to Hong Kong, Korea, and Taiwan regions.