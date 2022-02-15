Keeping its promise, Microsoft has released a public preview of the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 so users can download and use Android apps.

The public preview will be fairly limited, giving users access to just over 1000 apps. That's a far cry from the Some notable apps mentioned in the blog post include War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Audible, and Khan Academy Kids. There's notably no mention of more popular apps like TikTok, despite the app being shown off in previous announcements.

That said, you'll be able to sideload Android APKs if you prefer, which may help bridge the gap. Amazon says it's testing new apps to be included with the preview and will bring more apps in as the program develops. Still, it seems unlikely that you'll find all your favorite apps when the Amazon Appstore becomes more widely available.

Speaking of, Amazon and Microsoft are remaining tight-lipped on when the Appstore will reach "General Availability," including when it will launch internationally. However, Amazon gave a vague announcement time frame of "2022," so we at least know we'll hear more this year.

For anyone wanting to give it a try, you'll have to update the Microsoft Store. Once you find an app or game, you'll have to download the Amazon Appstore, and from there, you'll be able to start installing games on any of the best laptops running the latest version of Windows 11.