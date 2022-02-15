What you need to know
- Microsoft and Amazon launch a public preview of the Appstore on Windows 11.
- The preview includes a selection of more than 1000 Android apps for users to try out.
- Microsoft and Amazon will share "General Availability" details later this year.
Keeping its promise, Microsoft has released a public preview of the Amazon Appstore on Windows 11 so users can download and use Android apps.
The public preview will be fairly limited, giving users access to just over 1000 apps. That's a far cry from the Some notable apps mentioned in the blog post include War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, Audible, and Khan Academy Kids. There's notably no mention of more popular apps like TikTok, despite the app being shown off in previous announcements.
That said, you'll be able to sideload Android APKs if you prefer, which may help bridge the gap. Amazon says it's testing new apps to be included with the preview and will bring more apps in as the program develops. Still, it seems unlikely that you'll find all your favorite apps when the Amazon Appstore becomes more widely available.
Speaking of, Amazon and Microsoft are remaining tight-lipped on when the Appstore will reach "General Availability," including when it will launch internationally. However, Amazon gave a vague announcement time frame of "2022," so we at least know we'll hear more this year.
For anyone wanting to give it a try, you'll have to update the Microsoft Store. Once you find an app or game, you'll have to download the Amazon Appstore, and from there, you'll be able to start installing games on any of the best laptops running the latest version of Windows 11.
Android app support arrives alongside a host of other features coming with the latest Windows 11 update.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
NVIDIA update fixes Shield TV devices following buggy Android 11 update
NVIDIA has released a fix for its Shield TV devices after Android 11 introduced playback and storage permission issues.
What is Chrome OS Flex?
Turn almost any old PC into a Chromebook with Chrome OS Flex, Google's latest product built on CloudReady from Neverware. Cutting back on e-waste is only one of the perks!
Sony's new LinkBuds wireless earbuds aren't meant to be taken off
Sony launches its new LinkBuds wireless earbuds with a unique ring design that allows audio transparency to keep you aware of the outside world.
Time to dump Chrome: 8 alternative desktop web browsers
If you getting frustrated with the lack of privacy, slower speeds or difficulty using extensions in Chrome, it's time to switch to one of these web browsers.