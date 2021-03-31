What you need to know
- Verizon has announced a new trade-in deal that includes broken smartphones.
- The trade-in amount will depend on the phone model and its condition.
- The deal will start April 1, and Verizon assures it's not a prank.
Tomorrow is April Fool's Day, although no one really has the patience for it. However, Verizon's new trade-in deal begins tomorrow, and it's a bit hard to believe. That's because the company is giving new customers up to $1000 when they trade in broken smartphones for a new one. That's right, Verizon wants your dead, cracked, water-damaged phones, and it'll give you money towards an upgrade to one of the best Android phones.
To take advantage of this deal, you can be either a new or existing customer, although the offer isn't as robust if you're already on the network. For example, existing customers trading in for a new smartphone will receive up to $440 of trade-in credit. That's still not bad, especially when you're looking at getting one of the best cheap Android phones. Meanwhile, new customers that port their numbers are eligible for $800 worth of trade-in credit plus an additional $200 e-gift card. That would nearly cover the cost of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which retails on the carrier for $1200.
It's important to keep in mind that trade-in amounts depend on the phone model and the condition it's in. The deal also requires users to be on one of the best Verizon plans, such as Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited. In addition to the sweet trade-in deal, new and existing customers can still take advantage of the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, not to mention how this kind of trade-in deal could potentially help reduce electronic waste.
The deal may sound too good to be true, but Verizon assures us it's not a joke. The offer is only available for a limited time, so grab that broken LG G8 from your drawer and check with Verizon on April 1 and find out just how much it's worth.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This is why the OnePlus Watch doesn't run Wear OS or have always-on display
OnePlus has taken a moment to explain some of the features that did or didn't make it to the OnePlus Watch, including always-on display.
Google Play Pass adds over 40 new titles — Dead Cells to arrive this week
Google Play Pass has amassed over 800 premium titles and continues to add more to its catalog. Here are the latest games and apps to arrive for Play Pass subscribers.
Spotify expands 'Made for You' with new personalized playlists
Spotify's new mixes will keep you engaged with personalized playlists built around genres, artists, or even time periods you're particularly fond of.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is Verizon's best phone
There's nothing quite like a new phone on America's top-rated network, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a smash hit. While it's arguably the best phone on Verizon right now, there are a lot of other great options.