Tomorrow is April Fool's Day, although no one really has the patience for it. However, Verizon's new trade-in deal begins tomorrow, and it's a bit hard to believe. That's because the company is giving new customers up to $1000 when they trade in broken smartphones for a new one. That's right, Verizon wants your dead, cracked, water-damaged phones, and it'll give you money towards an upgrade to one of the best Android phones .

To take advantage of this deal, you can be either a new or existing customer, although the offer isn't as robust if you're already on the network. For example, existing customers trading in for a new smartphone will receive up to $440 of trade-in credit. That's still not bad, especially when you're looking at getting one of the best cheap Android phones. Meanwhile, new customers that port their numbers are eligible for $800 worth of trade-in credit plus an additional $200 e-gift card. That would nearly cover the cost of a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which retails on the carrier for $1200.

It's important to keep in mind that trade-in amounts depend on the phone model and the condition it's in. The deal also requires users to be on one of the best Verizon plans, such as Do More, Play More, or Get More Unlimited. In addition to the sweet trade-in deal, new and existing customers can still take advantage of the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, not to mention how this kind of trade-in deal could potentially help reduce electronic waste.

The deal may sound too good to be true, but Verizon assures us it's not a joke. The offer is only available for a limited time, so grab that broken LG G8 from your drawer and check with Verizon on April 1 and find out just how much it's worth.