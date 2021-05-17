The Moto G Power, which was one of the best cheap Android phones Motorola released last year, finally started receiving the Android 11 update earlier this month. While the update was initially limited to the Unlocked variant in the U.S., it has now started rolling out to the Verizon model as well (via PiunikaWeb).

According to the support page for the Moto G Power on Verizon's website, the update arrives as RPM31.Q1-54-13 and brings a host of new features, along with the April 2021 Android security patch.

The official changelog also claims the update "provides enhancements to video calling." All the usual Android 11 goodies such as chat bubbles, streamlined media controls, and one-time permissions are included too.

If you own a Verizon Moto G Power and haven't received the Android 11 update on your phone yet, you can try looking for it manually by opening the Settings app and heading over to About phone > System updates. It is worth noting, however, that the phone will not receive the Android 12 update.