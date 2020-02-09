Yeah, it's really happening. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 was announced in early 2019 to the shock and delight of fans everywhere, many of whom believed that after 14 years, there was no way the cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines would get a sequel. While there's still a lot we don't know, we do know that this new game is being developed by Hardsuit Labs and published by Paradox Interactive.
- What is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gameplay and features
- List of clans in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 trailers
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release date
What is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2?
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is, technically, a sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines, a 2004 title that was itself an indirect sequel to Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption. It's a mixture of a first-person role-playing game with immersive sim elements. The story shifts from Santa Monica to Seattle, where your character and multiple others are turned into vampires in a highly-illegal "mass embrace."
As a vampire in the World of Darkness, you have to figure out your place and navigate a seedy underbelly while wielding vampiric powers. Every decision you make will matter and you cannot break the shadowy Masquerade, the veil that keeps the world and vampires and other night creatures hidden from humans.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 gameplay and features
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 promises an immersive sim, role-playing experience where decisions matter, building on the lore and atmosphere that fans enjoyed in the first game while improving the technical aspects. Here's everything we know about the gameplay and features.
- This game was first made possible in 2015, when Paradox Interactive purchased White Wolf, which owns the World of Darkness setting.
- The game takes place entirely at night in Seattle.
- You can choose your human background from before you became a vampire, such as a police officer or barista.
- These backgrounds add different bonuses to your character.
- You can customize your character's appearance and pronouns.
- While the game is first-person, it switches to third-person for certain actions and moments.
- A big developer focus was improving the combat, Hardsuit Labs was inspired by Dishonored.
- There are five different vampire clans.
- There's also five different factions in Seattle.
- You can join multiple different factions but they may come into conflict with each other.
- The first expansion is called Season of the Wolf and it is highly implied to deal with werewolves, a deadly enemy of vampires.
- The story is being written by Brian Mitsoda, who wrote the first game as well.
- You can check out the E3 gameplay demo below.
List of clans in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
While your character starts as a Thinblood vampire and you'll choose one of three Thinblood disciplines, you'll eventually be able to choose between one of five greater clans. They are the Brujah, Tremere, Toreador, Ventrue and Malkavian clans.
Each clan has different abilities, as well as strengths and weaknesses. The Brujah are physically strong, the Tremere wield blood magic, the Toreador are supernaturally seductive, the Ventrue are dangerously authoritative and the Malkavians suffer madness that allows them to see hidden truths of the world.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 trailers
There have been multiple trailers for the game, showing gameplay and the different clans. You can check out a trailer for each of the clans here: Brujah, Tremere, Toreador, Ventrue and Malkavian.
You can also take a look at the extended gameplay trailer below.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 release date
Originally scheduled to release sometime in March 2020, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 now has a vague release window of sometime later in 2020. There are three versions of the game that will be available for preorder: the Standard edition, Unsanctioned Edition and Blood Moon edition. The Unsanctioned edition will include digital extras and bonus items, while the Blood Moon edition includes those as well as two story packs and the expansion.
Seattle awaits
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Welcome to a dark new world
It's really happening. Over a decade later, the beloved RPG is getting a sequel which promises to take all the elements players loved and bring them up to date with better combat, visuals and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
