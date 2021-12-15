When most people look for a router, they mostly just want something that will deliver enough speed for the whole family to do some HD or 4K streaming and social media without looking at loading bars. The Speedefy K7W is a tri-band AC2100 Wi-Fi 5 router with more than enough speed for most families with an unbeatable price. That said, until December 25, you can save even more by combining a 20% Amazon coupon with an additional 30% off with the coupon code below. If you need a new router, you can get the Speedefy K7W for just $39.64, which is half off the normal price.

To get the deal, check the 20% coupon box on the Amazon page before adding the router to your cart. After that, proceed to check out. When you enter your payment information, enter the coupon code MQNQ2NAZ for another 30% off.

We found the Speedefy K7W more than lives up to its claims with plenty of speed and capacity for multiple devices stream 4K content. This is achieved thanks to its second 5GHz band which can be used to spread the load when multiple devices try to pull data at once. The router used band steering to keep devices on the best possible band depending on the congestion in your area.

On the back, the Speedefy has three gigabit Ethernet LAN ports for wired devices. The seven antennas help the router deliver solid coverage throughout your home. The K7W also supports 4x4 MU-MIMO so compatible devices can connect with greater than gigabit link speeds.

If you're looking for one of the fastest Wi-Fi routers around, you'll need to upgrade to one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers, but if you just want your Wi-Fi to work with plenty of speed for just about anything, a tri-band Wi-Fi 5 router can still get the job done. For many people, this router will be a solid upgrade over the box provided by your ISP and if you're looking to help get your extended family upgraded on a budget ahead of the holiday party, this is a great choice.