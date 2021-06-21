Other colors of the OnePlus 8, like silver and black, have been permanently discounted down to $500 on a regular day, and are even on sale for around $470 right now. Conversely, the lowest price we've ever seen the Glacial Green OnePlus 8 on Amazon was during the launch window for the OnePlus 9 at the end of March for $473.68 on Amazon. This deal is still more than $100 less than that.

The OnePlus 8 was one of our favorite flagship phones in 2020, but it came with one big problem: a very high price. That problem has finally been solved, but only for Prime Day , so you'll have to act fast! This price makes the OnePlus 8 Glacial Green 128GB one of the very best Prime Day smartphone deals you'll find, as it's nearly half off the launch price.

The OnePlus 8 was already a great phone, but this deal makes it an incredible value, as well. To make things even better, this special Glacial Green color isn't normally discounted like this — those steep discounts are usually reserved for the silver and black colorways.

The OnePlus 8 Glacial Green isn't just a unique color, it's also a unique phone that'll worm its way into your heart the moment you turn it on. As we said in the review, the main camera is consistently good and performs at its price point or higher which, at the time, was several hundred dollars more than it is now. Imagine how good it'll feel getting this kind of camera quality for such a low price?

On top of the 48MP main sensor, OnePlus packed a 16MP ultra-wide camera and a wholly unique separate 2MP macro camera that can take up-close photos that look like they came from a microscope. A telephoto lens would have been more useful, but it's still quite fun to use this macro camera to see things up close and spice up your Instagram feed with unique images.

Unlike some other OnePlus phones, the OnePlus 8 has been receiving regular OS and feature updates since launch. The Android 12 beta program isn't available for it, but that's likely because OnePlus is focused on testing Google's latest software on its very latest phones. It also means you won't have to deal with buggy software on your OnePlus 8, as only OnePlus' own OxygenOS will power the experience.

OnePlus also offers some of the absolute fastest charging in the market thanks to its Warp Charging technology. It estimates that 30 minutes of charge time will deliver an entire day's worth of power and, while that'll be accurate for some folks, it's probably best for a quick top-up before heading out for a long evening. In addition, this model is unlocked and should work on all U.S. 5G networks.