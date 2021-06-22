It's often said that the best camera is the one you have with you, and that's especially true when it comes to shooting video. Android video cameras are becoming more capable than ever before, with super-stabilized and 8K recording becoming common at the high end, so it's never been easier to flex your creative muscles.

And while most decent Android phones will take good-looking Full HD or even 4K video with little effort, there's a rich ecosystem of accessories out there to help you take better looking (and sounding) footage. So we've trawled through all the top Amazon Prime Day deals to find you the best savings on creator-centric accessories. Look no further than the list below for great gadgets to accompany that shiny new Prime Day smartphone deal you might already have picked up.

Rode SmartLav+ | 25% off at Amazon Give your voiceovers a little extra polish with Rode's compact smartphone lavalier mic. This omnidirectional microphone plugs in via your phone's headphone jack for use in standalone audio recordings, or with video. There's also a Kevlar-reinforced cable to avoid tears and other damage. $64.99 at Amazon SanDisk Extreme 512GB | 24% off at Amazon With super-quick 160MB/sec data speeds and an ample 512GB capacity, this SanDisk microSD card can expand your phone's storage by a significant amount, while also being quick enough to record and play back 4K video. This card represents a nice sweet spot between speed and capacity for creators. $75.99 at Amazon DJI OM4 Smartphone Gimbal | 20% off at Amazon For silky-smooth moving shots and pans, you'll want to invest in a capable smartphone gimbal like the DJI OM4, which is now available for $30 off the list price. This pocket-sized contraption weighs just 430 grams, and features powerful three-axis stabilization and auto-tracking. $119 at Amazon Anker PowerCore Slim 10,000mAh PD | $11 off at Amazon Shooting video takes a lot of battery power. This slim and trim 10,000mAh USB Type-C power bank from Anker delivers superb charging speeds through USB-PD, and features a 10,000mAh capacity that'll refill even the largest smartphone battery at least once or twice over. With this power bank by your side, you won't need to worry about running out of juice while out shooting. $30 at Amazon Fotopro Flexible Tripod | 33% off at Amazon A decent smartphone tripod is an essential weapon in your video creation arsenal. This one from Fotopro sells for just $19.49 this Prime Day, and features smartphone and DSLR mounts. Portrait and landscape shooting is supported, so whether you're shooting stories or YouTube videos, this little tripod has you covered. $19.49 at Amazon Moment Lenses | from $129 at Amazon If you have a Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy or OnePlus phone, Moment's lens cases let you augment your photo and videos with unique perspectives. Zoom in futher with the 58mm telephoto, and get a unique perspective with the 14mm fisheye. Or unlock a unique cinematic look with the Moment anamorphic lens. from $129 at Amazon JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit | $199.95 at Amazon This one isn't discounted specifically for Prime Day, but it does contain everything you need to get your vlogging content jump-started: a flexible tripod, phone mount, mic with wind shield and mini LED light. It's the most expensive kit on this list, but comes with everything your phone needs to becoming a powerful vlogging machine! $199.95 at Amazon

This collection has no subscription key or like button for you to smash, but feel free to hit the comments down below and let us know if you're tempted by any of the gadgets on this list!