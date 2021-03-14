Amazon introduced the 4th-generation Echo devices last year and then immediately put them on sale for the holidays. You might have missed those deals, but luckily for you Echo devices never stay at those larger retail prices for long. Today you can save on basically every new 4th-gen Echo device. Grab the newest Echo Dot on sale for $15 off, get the version for kids at $20 off, or get the Echo Dot with a digital clock down to $44.99 from $60. While some of these prices aren't as low as last year's Black Friday sales, they are the best prices we've seen this year.

There are other ways to save on Echo devices right now. The all-new Echo is Amazon's premium speaker for both smart functions and sound, and it's also on sale for $79.99 from its regular price of $100. If you want to save even more money or you just don't like the design of the newer Echo Dot, you can even get the 3rd-gen Echo Dot on sale for $29.99, which is $10 off what it's been going for the last couple months.

Last, but certainly not least, you can save on the Echo Show 5, getting it for $49.99, which is just $5 above the best price we've ever seen for it. The Echo Show 8 is down to $74.99, which is $10 above its lowest ever.

Amazon's new 4th-gen Echo Dot has made some vast improvements over the previous generation. It obviously has a very different form factor, but the ball-like speaker still has a flat bottom so it can sit easily wherever you need it. Put it on your desk, a shelf, or anywhere else you want easy voice access to Amazon Alexa. Control your smart home, play music, get your questions answered, and even play games simply by talking to Alexa. You can stream from all your favorite services, too, including Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.