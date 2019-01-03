Buying smart plug after smart plug can be pretty expensive, which is where devices like Teckin's Smart Power Strip come in handy. It's a surge protector with four smart outlets and four USB ports that allows you to control each of them individually via your smartphone. Regularly sold for up to $27, today you can snag one at Amazon for just $22.94 using the promo code 1549VL86.

Compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, this power strip would allow you to control lights, your TV, game consoles, or anything else plugged into it using your voice or your smartphone. However, you'd need a device like the Echo Dot or a Google Home Mini to activate its voice control functionality. You can set a name for each outlet and port so you can remember what's plugged in and then control each of them individually as needed. You can set timers for them to turn on and off on a schedule, too.

This smart power strip features a five-foot power cord and has garnered a rating of 4 out of 5 stars at Amazon based on nearly 150 reviews.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.