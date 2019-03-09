Best Buy is offering the Sonos & Sonance Outdoor Speaker Streaming Audio Bundle on sale today only for $649.98. This deal saves you $550 off its regular cost and brings it to one of its best prices ever.

Within the bundle, you'll receive the Sono Connect: Amp and two Sonance Mag O6 Outdoor Speakers. The Sonos Connect:Amp helps to bring streaming music to your favorite wired speaker, whether they're bookshelf, floor-standing, in-ceiling, or the included outdoor speakers that come with this bundle. It has a built-in class-D amplifier that delivers 55W per channel for audiophile quality sound. You can also adjust the bass, treble, balance and loudness to get the sound exactly how you like it. Mounting hardware for the speakers is included with this bundle as well.

Over 115 customers at Best Buy left a review for this bundle resulting in a strong rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

