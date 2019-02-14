Looking for the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy S9 device? You're in luck, as both Sprint and Verizon are offering some stellar deals right now which can help you secure the phone at a discount. Sprint customers can snag the device on an 18-month lease for only $5 monthly for instance, which is $28 less per month than it'd cost you otherwise. You must have approved credit and start a new line of service to get in on this deal. It even includes Galaxy Forever access which would let you upgrade to the newest Galaxy device anytime after your first 12 lease payments. Shipping is free.

Meanwhile, Verizon customers have a much different deal to consider. Right now, you can get a free Samsung Galaxy S9 device with the purchase of another at full price! On the other hand, Verizon will also let you score $800 off the Note9 or S9+ devices with this deal. You are required to open a new line of service to save on the second phone.

