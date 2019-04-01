Samsung's latest Galaxy S10+ smartphone has been well-received by tech reviewers and customers alike. Packed with 8GB of RAM, the device is equipped with a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display featuring an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint sensor hidden underneath to keep it secure from prying eyes. With an unlocked retail price of $999.99 direct from Samsung and other stores, it's not one of the most affordable devices out there, though today's deal at eBay could snag you the smartphone at its lowest price so far.
Via the Top-Rated seller Never-MSRP, you can pick up the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ in white or green for just $819.99 while supplies last. That's a discount of $180 off its regular price. Free shipping is included, along with eBay's Money-Back Guarantee.
Device Discount
Samsung Galaxy S10+, Unlocked
Today's deal could score you the Samsung Galaxy S10+ at one of its best prices ever, though there's likely not much time left to take advantage of it. The offer is valid on both the white and green models of the unlocked device.
$819.99
$999.99 $180 off
We reviewed the device last month, calling it "the best-ever Galaxy S" and rating it with 4.5 out of 5 stars. If you'd like to know more about the Samsung Galaxy S10+ before buying, our Everything You Need To Know guide would be pretty helpful, too. Alternatively, Samsung's unlocked 128GB Galaxy Note 9 is down to $799.99 at Amazon right now, which is a nice $200 discount worth considering as well.
Before your order arrives at your home, why not pick up a wireless charging pad to celebrate your new device? Right now you can grab TechMatte's at Amazon for just $15 using the on-page coupon.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.