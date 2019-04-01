Samsung's latest Galaxy S10+ smartphone has been well-received by tech reviewers and customers alike. Packed with 8GB of RAM, the device is equipped with a large 6.4-inch AMOLED display featuring an integrated ultrasonic fingerprint sensor hidden underneath to keep it secure from prying eyes. With an unlocked retail price of $999.99 direct from Samsung and other stores, it's not one of the most affordable devices out there, though today's deal at eBay could snag you the smartphone at its lowest price so far.

Via the Top-Rated seller Never-MSRP, you can pick up the unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10+ in white or green for just $819.99 while supplies last. That's a discount of $180 off its regular price. Free shipping is included, along with eBay's Money-Back Guarantee.