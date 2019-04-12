Sony's PlayStation Platinum Wireless Headset is down to just $97.39 at Amazon for the first time ever. Before today, it had never fallen below $120 there and has recently sold for over $150. You can also find this deal over at Walmart while supplies last.

This premium wireless gaming headset offers 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound to put you in the middle of the action when you slide them on. For the PlayStation 4 games that support 3D audio, it can be a pretty awesome experience. It's capable of being used in wired mode with its included 3.5mm audio cable, allowing you to plug it into the PlayStation VR headset or your phone, while your PS4 console and computer will be able to connect wirelessly. There's also a companion app you can download from the PlayStation Store which allows you to tune the headset with various audio modes.

