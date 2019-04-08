Communicating with your team can seriously affect your chances at winning the game, which is why you need a dependable gaming headset like ONIKUMA's K8 . This headset is suitable for use with PC, PS4, and Xbox One, along with smartphones, and today you can pick one up at Amazon for just $18.74 when you enter promo code WS4YG4X2 during checkout. That'll save you over $6 off its price and snag you this recent release at the lowest we've ever seen it reach.

Whether you're part of the PC Master Race or cherish your console, this versatile gaming headset makes for a nice pick in either scenario.

The K8 is equipped with a 50mm driver and an adjustable omnidirectional noise-canceling microphone so you and your teammates can hear each other clearly. Its unique 3-piece padded headband is designed to fit gamers of all ages, while the memory foam ear cushions help the headset remain comfortable even during extended gaming sessions. There's a built-in LED light too, which can be powered via the included USB cable.

At Amazon, over 100 customers left a review for this gaming headset resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

