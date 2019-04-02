If you've been planning on buying your next smartphone on a budget, there's almost no better choice than the Moto X4, and today you can pick up the 32GB Android One edition unlocked for just $149.99 at B&H. This is an affordable, dependable device normally priced at $350, but with today's offer, you're saving $200 off its regular cost. Amazon is price-matching this deal as well, though B&H's offer still comes out ahead as it includes a bonus 3-month prepaid SIM card kit from Mint Mobile so you can start calling and texting your family or friends as soon as the device arrives. That's an added $60 value you can't get from Amazon, plus B&H includes free expedited shipping.
Marvelous Moto
Moto X4 (Unlocked)
The Moto X4 32GB unlocked device is one of the most capable you'll be able to find at this price, featuring dual rear cameras, a 16MP front-facing camera, and 3GB of RAM.
$149.99
$349.99 $200 off
Last week, we shared a deal on the Prime Exclusive edition of this device which dropped to $129.99 at Amazon. That's a fantastic offer as well, though the device differs a bit as it runs Android 8.0 out of the box with the option to upgrade to Android 9.0 and includes a pre-installed selection of Amazon apps. It can even be voice controlled as it features Amazon Alexa too.
The Moto X4 is IP68 water-resistant and features a 5.2-inch full HD display with 12MP and 8MP dual rear cameras, along with a 16MP front-facing camera that even has a flash. It's compatible with all major US carriers and is equipped with a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory. While that's not much in terms of storage, you could pick up a microSD card for more room. It can support up to a 2TB card.
Our review called the device a "mid-range phone done right" while noting that this Android One version is the best option of the Moto X4 devices as it has a guaranteed upgrade path.
