If you've been planning on buying your next smartphone on a budget, there's almost no better choice than the Moto X4, and today you can pick up the 32GB Android One edition unlocked for just $149.99 at B&H. This is an affordable, dependable device normally priced at $350, but with today's offer, you're saving $200 off its regular cost. Amazon is price-matching this deal as well, though B&H's offer still comes out ahead as it includes a bonus 3-month prepaid SIM card kit from Mint Mobile so you can start calling and texting your family or friends as soon as the device arrives. That's an added $60 value you can't get from Amazon, plus B&H includes free expedited shipping.

The Moto X4 32GB unlocked device is one of the most capable you'll be able to find at this price, featuring dual rear cameras, a 16MP front-facing camera, and 3GB of RAM.

Last week, we shared a deal on the Prime Exclusive edition of this device which dropped to $129.99 at Amazon. That's a fantastic offer as well, though the device differs a bit as it runs Android 8.0 out of the box with the option to upgrade to Android 9.0 and includes a pre-installed selection of Amazon apps. It can even be voice controlled as it features Amazon Alexa too.

The Moto X4 is IP68 water-resistant and features a 5.2-inch full HD display with 12MP and 8MP dual rear cameras, along with a 16MP front-facing camera that even has a flash. It's compatible with all major US carriers and is equipped with a 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory. While that's not much in terms of storage, you could pick up a microSD card for more room. It can support up to a 2TB card.

Our review called the device a "mid-range phone done right" while noting that this Android One version is the best option of the Moto X4 devices as it has a guaranteed upgrade path.

