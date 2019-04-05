The Amazon-exclusive edition of the new Moto G7 Power smartphone features built-in Alexa at a stellar price of $249.99, though today Amazon Prime members can save $25 off its price for the first time ever. Having just been released early last month, this device has already received more than a few words of praise in a few pieces posted here at Android Central. This model at Amazon has been unlocked and is compatible with networks like AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Packed with 3GB of RAM, a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display, and a massive 5,000mAh battery, this device can last for three days on a single charge. Today's price is exclusively available for Prime members, so hopefully you're already signed up!

Motorola recently released three versions of the Moto G7 device, and the Power model is the best of the three when it comes to battery life, as it features the ability to last for three days straight before needing to be recharged thanks to its 5,000mAh battery. It's also equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ Max Vision display, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a microSD card slot where you can expand its memory with a microSD card up to 512GB. It runs Android 9.0 out of the box with the option to upgrade as future software becomes available.

This Amazon-exclusive version allows you to press a button to ask Alexa for assistance, and it also comes with a small selection of pre-installed Amazon apps like Audible and Amazon Music. It's constructed with a water-repellant body and even has a built-in fingerprint sensor, along with dual 12 MP + 8 MP cameras.

Our overview of the Moto G7 devices can highlight more of the differences between the three models. It also mentions that the back of this phone shows fingerprints easily, so you might want to pick out a case for it to keep it looking new.

