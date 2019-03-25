Recently reviewed here at Android Central as "the best $100 wireless workout headphones", the Jaybird Tarah Wireless Sport Headphones are now $20 off at Amazon in your choice of Nimbus Gray/Jade or Black/Flash. At $79.99, you'd be snagging a pair at one of their best prices ever, but there's no telling how long this deal might last.

These Bluetooth headphones feature a rechargeable battery which can last for six hours before needing to be powered up again. With their IPX7-rated sweatproof and waterproof protection, they're a perfect fit to take on a run out in the rain. Plus, their integrated microphone and in-line remote allow you to take calls without needing to pull out your phone.

Using the Jaybird app, you can even customize the EQ of these earbuds to be more suitable to what you listen to primarily. Three sizes of ultra-soft, silicone "ear gels" are included as well so you can find the best fit for your ears.

Our review remarked that these headphones are comfortable to wear for longer durations and that the app is pretty useful as well, resulting in an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

