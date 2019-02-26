Best Buy has the JAM Chill Out Portable Bluetooth Speaker on sale for only $14.99 today in your choice of white or black. That saves you 50% off its regular price of $30, though this deal is limited to one day only. Amazon is price-matching the deal on the white speaker as well, with the black speaker priced $1 more, though these offers are available for Prime members only. Stock looks to be running low there, too, but it may still be a better bet to buy there and wait rather than pay Best Buy's shipping fee. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, or you could choose free in-store pickup.

The Chill Out speaker is waterproof and dustproof so you can rest assured it will last the day if you bring it to the beach or the pool. There's a built-in speakerphone too which lets you take calls. The speaker automatically pauses your music when a call comes in, and resumes it once you end the call. It's pretty compact and packs in a 3W driver with a passive radiator. There's even an integrated charging cable so you never have to bring one along. Just make sure you have a wall charger or a portable battery to power it up.

