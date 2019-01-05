Wireless headphones are all the rage these days, and now you can pick up a pair for yourself for as low as $56.99 thanks to Amazon's one-day sale on Cowin Bluetooth Headphones. With prices close to 30% off, there's no better day to make the purchase, and these well-reviewed headphones make for a smart buy.

There are a few different models of headphones in today's sale, giving you a bit of wiggle room in terms of style, features, and price. The nicest pair on sale today, the Cowin E8 Wireless Headphones, are down to $108.99 from $150 for the first time ever in your choice of black/silver or black/rose. With active noise-cancellation and a built-in microphone, these headphones are ready to rock for up to 20 hours on a single charge. They even feature a 4.3 out of 5-star rating at Amazon based on over 300 reviews.

On the other hand, the Cowin E7 Bluetooth Headphones are only $56.99 today. While it's a smaller price drop of $15, you'd still be snagging them at their lowest price ever. They're capable of playing for up to 30 hours on a single charge of the battery, and with active noise-cancellation, you'll be able to listen to your tunes comfortably no matter where you go. They've garnered a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars at Amazon as well, though the number of reviewers is much higher at nearly 8,000. In both cases, it's clear to see these are some reliable headphones, so you really can't choose wrong here.

Be sure to visit Amazon to view the full sale and the rest of Cowin's discounted audio essentials before prices rise back up later tonight.

