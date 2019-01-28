Acer's 14-inch Chromebook with protective sleeve is down to just $239 today only at Amazon. That's over $60 off its usual price there.

This Chromebook has an Intel Celeron N3160 quad-core processor, Intel HD graphics, 4GB DDR3 RAM, and 16GB internal storage. It has two USB ports, a HDMI port, a backlit keyboard, and a full HD IPS display with LED backlighting. The battery life lasts up to 12 hours and it comes with 100GB of Google Drive space for saving your documents and data to the cloud. It has 4.2 stars based on 24 customer reviews. If you need a more in-depth take, check out Android Central's full review of the Chromebook 14 for all you need to know.

This deal is part of a larger sale on computers and accessories that is offering limited-time prices, so be sure to have a look before the day is out.

