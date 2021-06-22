The Galaxy S21 is one of the best Android phones on the market today, and it's got a great Prime Day deal if you don't own one already. If you do own one, you know that while the phone on its own is good, there are a wide variety of accessories that can elevate from good to great.
There are thousands of Android accessories on sale today, and we've been digging through them to find the best of the best, because after all, the best Android phone deserves only the best accessories. We've found 15 accessories that your phone can use to last longer, withstand the world's chaos, and connect you to your music and notifications. Chief among these sales is a rare deal on Samsung's most advanced wireless charging stand.
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand | $41 off at Amazon
I can count on one hand the wireless chargers capable of charging the Galaxy S21 at 15W. The Samsung 15W Stand is far and away the most consistent of them, and this is the lowest price its ever seen. If you want fast charging without wires, this is your best Prime Day deal.
You may remember that Samsung launched a series of wireless chargers this year alongside the Galaxy S21, but all of those were only 10W wireless chargers. To get top speed, we have to go back to this 2019 model that launched alongside the Note 10 and Note 10+. This model has held up well since its launch, and we're finally seeing deep discounts for it so that you can get it into your home without dropping $70 on a two-year-old charger. $39 is a much more competitive price, and it extends to both the White and Black models.
Moving on, we've got accessory deals in every shape, size, and budget for you to choose from, and many of the best Galaxy S21 cases are on sale today, too. Don't let Prime Day end without picking yours up something new and nice.
Best Galaxy S21 Prime Day accessory deals
- : UGREEN USB-C Mini 20W PD Fast Charger | 33% off at Amazon
- : Plinrise Dinosaur Phone Stand | 10% off at Amazon
- : ESR 15W Fast Wireless Charging Pad | 20% off at Amazon
- : PopSockets Swappable PopGrips | 20% off at checkout at Amazon
- : Caseology Nano Pop Case | 42% off at Amazon
- : Anker 25W USB-C Super Fast Charger | 21% off at Amazon
- : UGREEN 10,000mAh Power Delivery 18W USB-C Power Bank | 22% off at Amazon
- : Spigen Liquid Air P Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen case | 36% off at Amazon
- : Anker PowerPort III Pod Lite 65W PD Charger | 32% off at Amazon
- : Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger | $17 off at Amazon
- : Whitestone Dome Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack) | 20% off at Amazon
- : Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $65 off at Amazon
UGREEN USB-C Mini 20W PD Fast Charger | 33% off at Amazon
This little building block of Power Delivery perfection is the price of two Starbucks coffees and will fit into even the tiniest purses and the busiest power strips at the airport lounge. It's aimed towards iPhone owners, but it'll still fast-charge your Galaxy S21 at a good speed.
Plinrise Dinosaur Phone Stand | 10% off at Amazon
I have two of these adorable little guys around my apartment so I can prop my Galaxy S21 up next to my laptop while I'm working or keep the phone at a good angle while video chatting with friends. I know it's not a huge discount, but these adorable stands are surprisingly useful.
ESR 15W Fast Wireless Charging Pad | 20% off at Amazon
This minimalistic wireless charger will charge your Galaxy S21 at 10W for a fraction of Samsung's first-party chargers, and it'll take up less space on your nightstand. In addition, the LED isn't terribly bright, another good feature for a bedroom-placed wireless charger.
PopSockets Swappable PopGrips | 20% off at checkout at Amazon
From Disney to DC, from Harry Potter to Hello Kitty, from cute and cuddly to rough, tough sports teams, there's a PopSockets style on sale for everyone. They're a bit scattered on Amazon, but there are dozens and dozens of discounted styles to choose from.
Caseology Nano Pop Case | 42% off at Amazon
This is the case I've been rocking on my own Galaxy S21 basically since launch day, and I still love it after six months of use. The colors haven't faded, it doesn't become a smudge magnet like other models, and the two-tone colors add a nice pop to your look.
Anker 25W USB-C Super Fast Charger | 21% off at Amazon
Anker perfectly tailored this fast-charger to the Galaxy S21, with Programmable Power Supply and Samsung Super Fast Charging protocols. The prongs fold up and make it perfect for travel while you keep the original charger safe at home.
UGREEN 10,000mAh Power Delivery 18W USB-C Power Bank | 22% off at Amazon
This affordable power bank can recharge your S21 twice before it needs a recharge itself, and 18W Power Delivery charging means it'll be back to full within three hours. This charger can work with all modern smartphones as well as tablets and the Nintendo Switch.
Spigen Liquid Air P Galaxy S21 Ultra S-Pen case | 36% off at Amazon
There aren't many cases out there for the S21 that are designed to accommodate the S-Pen, but Spigen's Liquid Air P does it better than Samsung's own cases and it's down to its lowest price yet for Prime Day. I love the grippy texture across the back of it.
Anker PowerPort III Pod Lite 65W PD Charger | 32% off at Amazon
This may seem a bit like overkill the charger department, but finding chargers with Programmable Power Supply in the 18-25W range is still a tall order. PPS means that this charger can charge your S21 or S21 Ultra as fast as Samsung's own chargers. It's also good for charging your laptops.
Anker PowerCore III 10K Wireless Portable Charger | $17 off at Amazon
This wireless charger can top off your S21 on the go even if you forget the cable at home thanks to the 10W wireless charger built into the front cover. You can also pull out the tab to use it as a kickstand when not using the wireless charger function.
Whitestone Dome Glass Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack) | 20% off at Amazon
The Galaxy S21 still uses an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and finding tempered glass screen protectors that don't mess with it is still a bit of a chore. Whitestone Dome Glass will work perfectly thanks to the UV curing system, and this pack comes with two in case your break or mess up the first.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ | $65 off at Amazon
Battery life on these wireless earbuds is stellar and the active noise canceling works wonderfully. While Samsung has released newer buds, these are the better deal and they'll last longer on a single charge. They also have the best colors; I mean, just look at that red!
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | 40% off at Amazon
Samsung is giving us its first peek at its Wear platform watches next week, but if you want a smartwatch right now, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best around. I wear the 40mm Watch Active every day even though I have newer watches because the Galaxy just feels better on my wrist. Act fast, some configurations have already sold out!
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $30 off at Amazon
Samsung's most premium earbuds aren't seeing deep discounts on Prime Day, but if comfort and sound quality are your most important features, these buds might just be worth the upgrade.
