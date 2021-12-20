If you're interested in jumping aboard the 8K train and getting one of the highest-quality TVs for PS5 around, you won't want to miss this discount. For the holidays, you can get $800 off a Samsung 8N800 8K TV, meaning that the normally-$3500 65-inch TV is now available for just $2800.

Other sizes are also on sale, with the 75-inch model down to $3300 and the 85-inch TV on sale at $4200. Anyone who grabs one of these TVs is saving a ton of money investing in the future, as there's more 4K content right now than 8K content, especially in movies and gaming.

8K content might not be super-common right now, but whenever some does arrive, you'll be prepped and ready to go. It's also worth noting that this TV is perfect for PS5 owners, as the 120hz panel means you can play the supported list of PS5 games at 120 FPS. One game does currently support a native 8K resolution: The Touryst, an indie title that's available on PS5.