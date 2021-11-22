If you're looking to buy a cheap Android tablet, Amazon is effectively the go-to choice. The Fire tablet series combines affordability with decent hardware, including 1080p screens, Alexa integration, and reliable build quality.

To sweeten the deal, Amazon is offering up to 50% off its latest Fire tablets. The 2021 version of the Fire HD 10 is now on sale for just $75, 50% off its regular price of $150. That's a fantastic deal for a tablet with a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with a MicroSD card slot, and an octa-core chip that ensures you don't see any lag in day-to-day use.

The Fire HD 10 also has a 2MP front and 5MP camera at the back, and has a screen-on-time that goes up to 12 hours. There's USB-C charging by default, and if you want wireless charging and a little more RAM, the Fire HD 10 Plus has 4GB of RAM and Qi wireless charging, and it is now available for $105 — $75 off its usual retail price of $180.

If you need something smaller, the Fire HD 8 offers the same internal hardware but with an 8-inch 1200 x 800 screen, and with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as standard. The Fire HD 8 is currently on sale for just $45, half off its usual price of $90. If you need more memory, the Fire HD 8 Plus has 3GB of RAM and wireless charging, and it is on sale for just $55, also half off its $110 retail price.

With USB-C charging as standard (and wireless charging on the Plus models), hi-res screens, and stereo sound, the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 are ideal for streaming movies or TV shows on the go. They run a customized version of Android that includes your favorite streaming services, and you can use Amazon's app store for finding hundreds of thousands of apps.