If you're looking to buy a cheap Android tablet, Amazon is effectively the go-to choice. The Fire tablet series combines affordability with decent hardware, including 1080p screens, Alexa integration, and reliable build quality.
To sweeten the deal, Amazon is offering up to 50% off its latest Fire tablets. The 2021 version of the Fire HD 10 is now on sale for just $75, 50% off its regular price of $150. That's a fantastic deal for a tablet with a 10.1-inch Full HD screen, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage with a MicroSD card slot, and an octa-core chip that ensures you don't see any lag in day-to-day use.
The Fire HD 10 also has a 2MP front and 5MP camera at the back, and has a screen-on-time that goes up to 12 hours. There's USB-C charging by default, and if you want wireless charging and a little more RAM, the Fire HD 10 Plus has 4GB of RAM and Qi wireless charging, and it is now available for $105 — $75 off its usual retail price of $180.
If you need something smaller, the Fire HD 8 offers the same internal hardware but with an 8-inch 1200 x 800 screen, and with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage as standard. The Fire HD 8 is currently on sale for just $45, half off its usual price of $90. If you need more memory, the Fire HD 8 Plus has 3GB of RAM and wireless charging, and it is on sale for just $55, also half off its $110 retail price.
With USB-C charging as standard (and wireless charging on the Plus models), hi-res screens, and stereo sound, the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 are ideal for streaming movies or TV shows on the go. They run a customized version of Android that includes your favorite streaming services, and you can use Amazon's app store for finding hundreds of thousands of apps.
If you're looking for something smaller or need a stocking stuffer, the Fire 7 tablet from 2019 is a decent choice. It has a 7-inch 1024 x 600 screen, four cores with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, and battery that easily lasts a day. It's now available for $35, or $15 off its retail price, and while it's not the best deal on this list, its affordability cannot be beat.
So if you want a new budget tablet for streaming content on the go or need a large screen for managing your smart home, the Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 8 are ideal choices, particularly considering they're half off. Honestly, this is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals, so if you're looking for something on a budget, you don't want to miss out.
