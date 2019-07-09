What you need to know
- Samsung is skipping the Galaxy Tab S5 name and will call it's next premium tablet the Galaxy Tab S6.
- The Galaxy Tab S6 will feature a dual camera setup on the back as well as a groove for holding and charging the S Pen magnetically.
- The exact release date is currently unknown but we expect it in Q3 of 2019.
Just yesterday, we got a glimpse at Samsung's roadmap for tablets and wearables this year. It revealed that Samsung would be releasing a new flagship tablet in Q3 of 2019, expected to carry the Galaxy Tab S5 moniker.
However, rumors have been circulating today that the next Samsung flagship tablet will instead be called the Galaxy Tab S6, skipping the S5 name entirely. This comes after a report on SamMobile and a tweet from notable leaker Evleaks.
When it comes to specs the Galaxy Tab S6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and will start at 128GB of storage. That would be a pretty beefy upgrade over the Galaxy Tab S4 which used the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and started with a base of 64GB of storage.
The Galaxy Tab S6 will feature a 10.5-inch display similar to the Tab S4, and knowing Samsung, it will be a gorgeous Super AMOLED panel.
Once we take a look at the back of the Tab S6, that's where things really start to get interesting. Samsung appears to be introducing a dual camera setup to its premium tablet lineup this year. Not only that, but there is a groove on the back where the new magnetic S Pen will attach and charge.
If the new S Pen is going to be battery powered, we can assume it might gain some of the new features from last year's Galaxy Note 9, such as controlling media playback, opening apps, or taking photos.
The model numbers for the Tab S6 are expected to be SM-T860 for the Wi-Fi only model and SM-T865 for the LTE variant. It will be available in three different colors including Grey, Blue, and Brown. There is also said to be a keyboard cover accessory, which should be no surprise considering the Tab S4 and Tab S5e both had one as well.
According to the roadmap, the Galaxy Tab S6 is expected to launch in Q3 of 2019, meaning it is likely we'll see it at the upcoming Unpacked event for the Note 10 or in September at IFA 2019 in Berlin.
