Just yesterday, we got a glimpse at Samsung's roadmap for tablets and wearables this year. It revealed that Samsung would be releasing a new flagship tablet in Q3 of 2019, expected to carry the Galaxy Tab S5 moniker.

However, rumors have been circulating today that the next Samsung flagship tablet will instead be called the Galaxy Tab S6, skipping the S5 name entirely. This comes after a report on SamMobile and a tweet from notable leaker Evleaks.

When it comes to specs the Galaxy Tab S6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 855, 6GB of RAM, and will start at 128GB of storage. That would be a pretty beefy upgrade over the Galaxy Tab S4 which used the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and started with a base of 64GB of storage.

The Galaxy Tab S6 will feature a 10.5-inch display similar to the Tab S4, and knowing Samsung, it will be a gorgeous Super AMOLED panel.