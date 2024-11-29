Samsung's fine print teases a 'Tab S10 FE series' as rumors surface

What you need to know

Rumors state Samsung is working on a set of Galaxy Tab S10 FE tablets as two model numbers are reportedly discovered.

The company then seemingly confirmed such a rumor as its U.S. website's fine print teases a "Galaxy Tab S10 FE series" in its promotion sector.

The Tab S9 FE launched with a 10.9-inch LCD in October 2023; however, it seems its next Fan Edition Tab could debut much earlier in 2025.

Samsung's next affordable tablet is reportedly on the way after being teased in the most unlikely way.

Initially, rumors from Galaxy Club (Dutch) claimed that Samsung was working on a "Galaxy Tab S10 FE" (via GSMArena). The publication's alleged evidence is a set of model numbers: SM-X520 and SM-X526B, which are reportedly tied to the upcoming FE tablet. However, Samsung's U.S. website might've confirmed these suspicions.

The post highlights the offer section of the official Tab S10 page. Tucked in the fine print, the Korean OEM specifically mentions the Galaxy Tab S10 FE alongside the flagship S10 tablets.

More specifically, Samsung states, "The 1-year free access to Goodnotes offer is open to participants in the United States who purchase and activate a Tab S10 series, or Tab S10 FE series device by 7/31/2025."

This is the only mention the company makes of an FE tablet for the latest series on the page. The initial rumor states that the originally spotted model numbers could point to its support connectivity. The post adds that this could indicate that Samsung is creating a Tab S10 FE with basic connectivity (Wi-Fi/Bluetooth) and one that supports 5G connectivity.

Elsewhere, the publication can "confirm" that the Tab S10 FE will receive a "better main camera" than its predecessor, the Tab S9 FE. The device will supposedly pick up a 12MP lens instead of the same 8MP camera.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung slipped up and accidentally revealed the Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus last year in August. The company's French website alluded to the devices, which rolled out two months after in October. Seeing as it's happened again — albeit much sooner than last time — rumors are swirling about when it might launch.

The Tab S9 FE launched with a 10.9-inch LCD with a max 120Hz refresh rate. The company also plugged its midrange Exynos 1380 SoC into the tablets. Specification rumors are still unknown, but we can likely expect a wealth of Galaxy AI to enter whenever this next-gen FE tablet launches.

One possibility, as noted by the publication, could be a dual launch alongside the Galaxy S25 "Slim." The launch of this thinner phone is still up in the air; however, tipsters claim it could occur "a few months" after the January 2025 debut of the main S25 flagship trio. If true, then perhaps we're looking at a spring (or summer) launch for Samsung's slimmer phone and its Fan Edition tablets.

The post speculates about a potential Tab S10 FE Plus, but there's nothing concrete (as of now) to support such a theory.