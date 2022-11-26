Snag the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and Book Cover Keyboard for less than an iPad Pro

Despite the fact that Google is making a much more concerted effort to improve the experience, Android tablets are still in a state of flux. There are some really great options out there, but Samsung remains at the top of the mountain.

Take the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, for example, which sports a massive 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display complete with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering this behemoth is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 paired with up to an incredible 16GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable storage.

Despite easily being the best Android tablet for productivity, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra hasn't been an automatic recommendation. The reason being is that Samsung went a bit overboard with pricing, as the base model with 128GB of storage retails for $1,099. But thanks to some early Cyber Monday deals, Samsung and Best Buy are knocking hundreds on each different model, coming in as low as $399 (opens in new tab) for the base model.

Best early Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): $1,099 $399.99 w/ trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab) The entry-level Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage can be yours for just $400 with a qualified trade-in. Even if you don't have something to trade in, Samsung will still give you a $150 eCertificate to use on some other accessories.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Book Cover Keyboard: $349.99 $174.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you happen to pick up the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for yourself and plan to use it as a laptop replacement, then you'll need the Book Cover Keyboard. We couldn't recommend this at full price, but Best Buy has these in stock for 50% off!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB): $1,199 $969.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) There are three different configurations for the Tab S8 Ultra, with the middle model being the "goldilocks" solution. This version offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage, along with everything else that Samsung has to offer.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (512GB): $1,399 $1,099.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you want the "best of the best" when it comes to Android tablets, then the 512GB Tab S8 Ultra is the way to go. Along with maxing out the storage, you'll also have 16GB of RAM, making for a perfect multitasking and productivity machine.