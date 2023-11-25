Quick! You can grab the Fire Max 11 for only $150 with this Cyber Monday deal
Grab the best Fire tablet with major savings with this Cyber Monday offer.
It might not have unrestricted access to the Google Play Store, but the Amazon Fire Max 11 is a pretty great budget tablet. The 11-inch display is just nice enough to enjoy watching movies and shows or playing lightweight games. With a keyboard and stylus, you can even get some work done on it. The Fire Max 11 would normally set you back around $245, but you can get it for just $150 with this Cyber Monday offer.
Amazon did a surprisingly decent job with the Fire Max 11, as we found out in our review of the tablet. The metallic body looks much more premium than any Fire tablet and the LCD display is crisp and vivid. You can use any USI 2.0 stylus with the Fire Max 11, which is another big upside of the device.
You get dual speakers for stereo sound, a 14-hour battery life, 4GB RAM, a microSD slot (with support for up to 1TB cards), 8MP front and rear cameras, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and 9W USB-C charging. The accessories are not included with the Amazon Fire Max 11, but if you really want to get them, there's a productivity bundle that includes the keyboard case and stylus. That usually costs about $370, but you can score a neat discount on it right now and get it for $260 on Amazon while Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals last.
Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB with Lockscreen Ads:
$229.99 $149.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB without Lockscreen Ads:
$244.99 $164.99 at Amazon
Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 at a steep discount with the Cyber Monday deal. Although the cheapest variant comes with ads, they are only on the lock screen which is non-intrusive. This is a great productivity and entertainment tool on the cheap.
Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Productivity Bundle with Keyboard Case and Stylus:
$369.97 $259.99 at Amazon
If you want a more complete Fire Max 11 experience, the productivity bundle will be more suitable for you. It includes the 11-inch Fire tablet as well as a stylus and keyboard case. The savings are just as good on this combo offer!
