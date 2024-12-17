Our favorite cheap tablet just got way cheaper with a historic 32% OFF during Amazon's holiday sale

As Christmas approaches, you can find a ton of tablet deals from retailers across the industry. For one, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is currently 32% off at Amazon, marking a record-low price for the already-affordable tablet just days away from the holiday.

Samsung hasn't made a big deal about the A9 series, but the Plus version offers a larger 11-inch screen and an upgraded processing chipset. This particular deal is for the 64GB storage option, which isn't much, but you can also expand that with the use of a microSD card. It also comes with 4GB of RAM, while upgrading to the 128GB storage configuration also comes with double the RAM.

In any case, those looking for a serious deal on one of the best Android tablets might want to consider this discount while it lasts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (64GB): $219.99 $149.00 at Amazon This 32% discount brings the A9 Plus price down to its lowest price ever at $149. This tablet's nothing too special, but with an 11-inch screen and 90Hz refresh rate, most casual users will find it more than suitable for their needs. At this extra-low price point, the A9 Plus is definitely worth considering as a super-budget-friendly option. Price comparison: Best Buy - $149.99 | Walmart - $149.00

✅Recommended if: you're looking for one of the best cheap Android tablets ever produced and you already enjoy the Galaxy ecosystem; you'd prefer a larger screen of around 11 inches on your tablet; you have the budget to upgrade to something more powerful.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a tablet that supports the first-party Samsung S Pen stylus; you have the budget to upgrade to a more capable tablet; you need something with a higher resolution display.

Samsung quietly launched the A9 and A9 Plus last year, and earlier this year in the U.S., offering a seriously affordable set of options without too many bells and whistles. This model has 64GB of storage, though Samsung also offers an upgrade model with 128GB. As for processing power, the A9 Plus isn't as impressive as the company's higher-priced tablets, but it gets the job done, as backed by the basic Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. You can also select between 4GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which configuration of the tablet you choose.

The A9 Plus also offers expandable storage of up to 1TB utilizing the tablet's microSD port, along with an 11-inch display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate. While you can buy other third-party styluses for this tablet, the A9 series is not compatible with Samsung's premium-level S Pen. If that's something you're looking for, you'll have to consider upgrading to one of Samsung's premium tablets, which cost several hundred dollars more than the A9 Plus.