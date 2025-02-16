One of our favorite Fire tablets just scored a 32% price drop during Amazon's Presidents' Day sale — but you're running out of time

It can be pretty hard to find a good tablet for under $100, which is why this Amazon Fire tablet deal is definitely worth considering.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed 32% off the 32GB Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, offering a great deal for anyone who doesn't mind lockscreen ads. This is a good discount for those who just want an affordable tablet option with decent battery life, front- and rear-facing cameras, a headphone jack, and expandable storage of up to 1TB using the microSD port.

For an extra $15, you can also get the model without lockscreen ads, though casual users may not mind the intrusion in exchange for the low price tag. The HD 10 tablet is also a great tablet for sharing, a good option for kids, or just an extra screen to keep around the house for your smart home ecosystem.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (with lockscreen ads): $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon for President's Day Amazon has launched its Presidents' Day sale this week, part of which includes 32% off the price of the Fire HD 10 tablet—when going with the lockscreen ads version. This is a powerful Android tablet pick for under $100, and while it's certainly no premium option, it gets the job done for most users. Those needing more storage or a model without lockscreen ads will have to skip the discount, but those who don't mind will save about $45 with this deal.

✅Recommended if: you want a cheap tablet that doesn't compromise on battery life; you want something that works with an external keyboard; you're looking for a tablet with a headphone jack and/or dual stereo speakers.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want lockscreen ads on your tablet; you want an Amazon tablet specifically designed for kids, such as the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro; you prefer a super-lightweight tablet.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is our top pick for the best Amazon tablet for sharing, and while it's nothing too impressive as far as performance goes, it's probably one of the best options you'll find for under $100. With up to 13 hours of battery life, a Full HD display with 1920x1200 resolution, a headphone jack, and both a rear and front camera, this tablet is packed with pretty much everything a casual user will need.

This deal is for the 32GB option with lockscreen ads, though you can also upgrade to 64GB of storage as well as going with the configuration without lockscreen ads. Plus, get up to 1080p video recording, easy access to parental control options, and up to 1TB of expanded storage when using a microSD card.