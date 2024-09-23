This Galaxy Tab S10 keyboard leak gives us a clear look at its 'Galaxy AI key'

What you need to know

A set of alleged renderings for the Galaxy Tab S10's keyboard accessories have surfaced.

The images suggest the "Galaxy AI key" will pop into a slot between the right side Alt key and the D-Pad.

Samsung may also slightly tweak its keys by offering a separate row of function keys above the row of numbers.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series is rumored to drop in October alongside the rumored Galaxy S24 FE.

A batch of alleged Galaxy Tab S10 accessory renderings gives us an idea about Samsung's "Galaxy AI key."

The folks at YTECHB reportedly obtained a batch of alleged renderings for the covers designed for the Galaxy Tab S10 series. A highlight of the rumors is evidence of a "Galaxy AI key" for the extra keyboard option. The images suggest the key will be nestled between the Alt Gr key and the D-Pad on the right side of the accessory.

Its design is fairly similar to Samsung's Galaxy AI icons, which all sport a multi-starred flair. The positioning of the key remains the same across the keyboard accessory with and without a trackpad.

Another noticeable difference is the keys on the keyboard. It seems Samsung will provide a separate row of keys for F1, F2, etc. Previously, with the Tab S9 series, the keys were merged with the top row of climbing numbers.

Speaking of, the trackpad included variant looks thin as it offers a decent amount of space around the pad to rest your hand. There appears to be a hard-plastic raised portion with a clip for the Galaxy Tab S10 to rest upon. This isn't surprising as it's likely there for trackpad functionality. Leaked renderings of the non-trackpad version don't show such a pronounced pedestal for the Tab S10 to rest on.

Moreover, Samsung is seemingly continuing its offer of a Book Cover that can double as a kickstand. This should make it easy for users to quickly prop up their device to respond to a few emails before hitting the road again.

Images of the back of both rumored Cover accessories show cutouts for the dual camera array and a raised portion to accommodate the S Pen. The publication claims Samsung will offer the "Book Cover" and "Book Cover Slim" styles in black and white colorways.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: YTECHB) (Image credit: YTECHB) (Image credit: YTECHB)

Rumors started spreading about a supposed "Galaxy AI Key" earlier this month. Early speculation claimed the button would offer a shortcut to Galaxy AI feature, but which tools users could find are still unknown. The existence of this for the Galaxy Tab S10's keyboard accessories was supposedly "confirmed" by a Samsung insider.

Once the tablets arrive, we'll have to see if this opens a Galaxy AI menu or, perhaps, a selection of our favorite tools.

Elsewhere, a major Galaxy Tab S10 leak might've exposed everything about the device before launch. The Tab S10 Ultra is rumored to feature a 14.6-inch display while the smaller Tab S10 Plus could see a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen. Both are suspected to deliver a 2X "anti-reflection" atop the displays with thinner bezels.

Speculation about a large amount of Galaxy AI seems accurate, especially following a feature leak: Transcription. Rumors add the tablet duo may debut with Circle to Search, Note Assist, Drawing Assist, Photo Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, and Chat Assist.

On the flip side, it's hard to imagine Samsung offering the Tab S10 duo with a keyboard accessory. The Tab S9 Ultra arrived with a striking $1,200 price tag, but without a keyboard included, it seemed like a hard pill to swallow. Regardless, the Galaxy Tab S10 duo is rumored to pick up an October release date alongside the rumored Galaxy S24 FE.