Galaxy Tab S10 leak might've exposed everything about it and its AI

A massive batch of leaked information regarding the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra might've left nothing for Samsung to tease.

The Ultra model is rumored to feature a 14.6-inch display with an S Pen, a 13MP primary lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens on its back panel.

Rumors claim the devices will retain the same battery capacities as the Tab S9 series and they may hit the shelves in "Moonstone Gray" and "Platinum Silver."

The tablets may launch in October alongside the Galaxy S24 FE.

We might be on the cusp of Samsung's next Galaxy Tab release, but the latest round of leaks might tell us all we need to know.

Information obtained by Android Headlines begins with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, stating the device could have a 14.6-inch display. Rumors claim it will be an AMOLED 2X "anti-reflection" screen; however, its proposed refresh rate is unknown. The Tab S9 Ultra offers a Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, so perhaps we're in for an upgrade.

Speaking of the past, the Tab S10 Ultra is still rumored to feature a design similar to its predecessor. The leaked imagery suggests it will retain that notch at the top-middle of its display, housing the selfie lens. Moreover, the publication claims that the upcoming iteration will sport "thinner bezels."

It's hard to discern the truth through the renderings, meaning we'll have to wait once it's in hand.

Speculation states the Tab S10 Ultra will debut with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens for its dual array. It's suspected that the front will continue Samsung's trend of dual-12MP lenses (wide-angle and ultrawide) like last year.

The tablet is rumored to deliver up to 16GB of RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. Rumors suggest consumers can "expand" the device's storage. The Tab S9 Ultra could do that, too, so long as you had a microSD card handy. Additionally, an 11,200mAh battery could greet consumers, meaning we're unlikely to see a change in this department.

Consumers may find the tablet available in "Moonstone Gray" and "Platinum Silver" colorways.

On the other hand, the leaks dive into the Tab S10 Plus, which might launch with a smaller 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X "anti-reflection" screen. This tablet's battery is supposedly hitting the market with a 10,090mAh capacity like the S9 variant. The similarities continue as the report states users may see up to 512GB of storage and only 12GB RAM.

Similar to the proposed Ultra model, the Tab S10 Plus seemingly sticks close to the S9's design. Additionally, rumors purport that the cameras on the S10 Plus will remain similar to the Ultra option. The difference lies in the selfie camera, which is reportedly a singular lens at 12MP.

Speculation claims the Plus and Ultra will receive an IP68 rating for dust and water and share the same color choices.

There's little doubt that the Galaxy Tab S10 duo will arrive without Galaxy AI features, especially following a recent leaked image of its transcription capabilities. The current leaks haul in even more information, suggesting the tablets will be capable of Circle to Search, Note Assist, Drawing Assist, Photo Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, and Chat Assist.

Another rumor from last week theorizes that Samsung could upgrade the keyboard accessories for its next series with a "Galaxy AI key." With One UI 6.1.1 finally hitting devices, the rumored AI features alongside this quick AI shortcut seem plausible. It's currently unknown how this AI key would work and if users can customize which features they'd like to surface when pressed.