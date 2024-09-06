Samsung might give you a 'Galaxy AI key' with the Galaxy Tab S10

What you need to know

Rumors claim Samsung is working on adding a "Galaxy AI key" onto keyboards and cases with keyboard for its Galaxy Tab S10 series.

The button is rumored to feature the Galaxy AI icon, but its functionality and feature shortcuts are still unknown.

Recently leaked renders suggest the Galaxy Tab S10 series won't feature a change in design and the Ultra model could debut with a 14.6-inch display.

Samsung is expected to release its next wave of flagship tablets; however, users may find an upgraded accessory to go with it.

According to WinFuture (German), Samsung is preparing to deliver a keyboard for its Galaxy Tab S10 series with quick access to its AI features. Rumors claim the company will implement a "Galaxy AI key" onto the new keyboard accessories for the next tablet series.

It's presently uncertain just what this button will surface/produce on the Tab S10 series when pressed. The publication anticipates that many of the new features hitting Galaxy devices through One UI 6.1.1 will be on the Tab S10. How this may look in practice is still unknown.

The post adds that the button may feature Samsung's Galaxy AI logo, which is a made of four stars, all of varying sizes. The rendering is reportedly not official and is just a mockup of how Samsung could offer the accessory to consumers.

The publication states this "Galaxy AI key" may arrive on keyboard accessories and cases for the Tab S10 with an included keyboard. This information was supposedly "confirmed" to them by insiders close to the matter.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

A set of rumored renderings of the Galaxy Tab S10 duo leaked in August, suggesting we're going without a base model this year. The imagery claimed that Samsung won't chase any new design languages with its tablets once again. The devices may still feature a vertical dual camera array on the back panel. The Ultra model will likely continue to feature a notch on the top of its display for the front-facing camera cutout.

That rumor also clued us into a Galaxy AI feature the tablet duo could receive. The image showed the devices automatically generating transcripts during audio recording. Considering the rumor we've heard about a "Galaxy AI key," perhaps it could help surface this functionality quickly.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ultra model is rumored to feature a 14.6-inch display, potentially indicating the Plus version could begin at around 12 inches.

Speculation states Samsung could launch its next tablet duo this fall, potentially in October. The Galaxy Tab S10 might not hog the limelight later this year as the Galaxy S24 FE could join that debut, too.