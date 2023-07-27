Imagine paying $1,200 for a tablet without an included keyboard

One of the things Samsung had to show off at its Unpacked event was the gigantic 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. It's just like the other Tab S9 models, except it is as big as a laptop and starts at $1,200. That makes it as expensive as a laptop, too.

It's most definitely not a laptop, though, and to prove it, Samsung doesn't even give you a keyboard after you paid too much money for it. That's a bit ludicrous if you ask me.

I'm not going to pretend that I know why anyone would want a 14.6-inch tablet or that they are willing to spend $1,200 on a mobile experience in the first place. Once you reach a certain size, it stops being very portable, and there is nothing "ultra" or productive about jamming a screen with your finger while trying to hold something that big in your hands.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Combine that with the idea of using the same software that comes with your phone, like the web browser or mobile versions of whatever office suite you use, and I really do think the people this device is marketed towards would be better served with an ultra-lightweight laptop.

That's just me, though. Everyone is different, and I'd never try to understand someone else's reasoning for buying a great big, pricey tablet. I buy pricey things that seem stupid to other people all the time. What I find more ridiculous is that Samsung doesn't include a keyboard at that price, as that would help justify it a little bit, especially if you want to bump up the memory and spend $1,500 on it instead.

But hey, it's waterproof-ish, and you can watch 16 hours of 720p video on the 2K display. Priorities, I guess.

(Image credit: Samsung)

This isn't new; it's Samsung following the trend Microsoft and Apple created. You can buy a 13-inch Surface Pro for a lot of money but you don't get a keyboard in the box. You can also buy a 13-inch iPad Pro for even more money but you don't get a keyboard in the box.

These devices are almost too big to use as a tablet and companies know that most people buying them will also spend even more money and buy a keyboard with their order. Like Microsoft and Apple, Samsung even shows the device being used with a keyboard in its promotional images without mentioning that it's an extra $349.99.

I'm not trying to tell you not to buy the S9 Ultra. It looks like it will remain one of the best Android tablets you can get, and I really don't see anything coming along in the near future that will change that. Samsung makes the only Android tablet worth buying, in my opinion.

I'm just saying that Samsung should be giving you a keyboard with the thing, at least as a pre-order bonus. It's going to be difficult to use without one, and the company can definitely afford it.