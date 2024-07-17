Can't get a PlayStation Portal? Build your own with these last-minute Prime Day deals

It seems that Sony underestimated the popularity of its PlayStation Portal that was released last year. Since then, the Portal has been practically impossible to find in stock anywhere, save for the occasional surprise restock. If you've grown tired of trying to find one, Prime Day is here to save the day.

Instead of being disappointed about not getting a Portal, you can actually just build your own. It all starts with finding a good Android tablet, and we've picked the iPlay 50 Mini Pro from Alldocube. For one, this device sports an excellent 8.4-inch display, complete with a 1920 x 1200 resolution.

Alldocube iPlay 50 Mini Pro (256GB): $159.99 $127.99 at Amazon Alldocube probably isn't a name that you've heard before or might be one that you wrote off. However, the iPlay 50 Mini Pro is quite impressive and is the centerpiece for creating your own Android-powered PlayStation Portal.

Although the Helio G99 isn't going to win any awards, you don't really need much if you're just game streaming. Alldocube pairs this with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage, which can come in handy. Especially considering that you can do so much more with the iPlay 50 Mini Pro compared to the PlayStation Portal.

By now, you might be asking yourself "Okay, but what about the controller?" I'm glad you asked! That's where the excellent GameSir G8 Galileo comes in. Not only is this controller extremely comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions, but it can expand to house USB-C devices in a wide variety of sizes. I was even able to perform an easy mod allowing the Galileo to expand and fit my Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra!

GameSir G8 Galileo: $79.99 $62.39 at Amazon Are you tired of Bluetooth controllers not always staying paired while playing games? GameSir's G8 Galileo solves that problem, thanks to its USB-C connection. Plus, this controller features passthrough charging and can expand to fit practically any device you want.

✅Recommended if: You're tired of waiting for the PlayStation Portal to be in stock, and want something that offers much more versatility.

❌Skip this deal if: You don't want to worry about fiddling with third-party apps and are okay with waiting for the Portal.

With the tablet and controller acquired, the last piece of the puzzle is the app that lets you stream from your PS5. For that, we recommend PSPlay, as it's performed the best for me when streaming to any of my other devices.

Once everything is set up, that's it! Just follow the steps to link your tablet to your PS5, and now you can just jump in and play from anywhere. But, the best part is that you can download some of the best emulators, and turn the iPlay 50 Mini Pro into the ultimate Android gaming handheld on a budget.