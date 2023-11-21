The Max Black Friday deal drops your streaming bill to the price of a latte — a 70% discount!

The streaming service Max (formerly known as HBO Max) has finally launched their Black Friday deal, and believe it or not, it's even better than expected. From now through Cyber Monday, November 27th, you can sign up for the streaming service's With Ads plan and save a whopping 70% for the first six months. That plan usually starts at $9.99 per month, so you're looking at a monthly streaming bill of just $2.99 per month for six full months.

Throughout 2023, we had to deal with streaming services increasing prices left and right, so it's nice to hear of a price decrease for a change, even if it's only for a limited time. The Max With Ads plan gives you full access to the app's massive library of TV shows and films, plus you get the ability to stream on two devices simultaneously in Full HD 1080p resolution. One thing to note is that this 70% off deal is only available to new and returning customers. Existing subscribers will just have to take advantage of one of the other sweet Black Friday deals that are currently available.

Get Max streaming for just $3 per month this Black Friday

Max Black Friday deal: Get 70% off your first six months of the With Ads plan New and returning customers who sign up for Max's With Ads plan will get their first six months of streaming for just $2.99 per month. That's about the price of a cup of coffee, plus you get instant access to loads of popular programs, such as The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, and so much more.

Like we mentioned above, the Black Friday deal in question is only for the affordable With Ads plan. If you simply can't stand ads interrupting your programs (understandable), you can also sign up for the Ad-Free plan for $15.99 per month or the Ultimate Ad-Free plan with 4K support for $19.99 per month. There's no discount attached to these plans, but Max will throw in a free Sports Add-On for a limited time. This lets you stream live sports (including March Madness) for free.