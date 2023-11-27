The Cyber Monday deal on this 4K ultra short throw laser projector is too good to be true

I have a lot of projectors in the house, and I prefer ultra short throw options as I don't have to worry about mounting them, and they have outstanding image quality. I used the XGIMI Aura for the best part of the last two years, and it is a considerable upgrade over the Xiaomi Mi Laser Projector I've used previously.

The Aura goes up to 4K, can project an image of up to 150 inches, delivers a bright 1,800-lumen image with HDR 10, the onboard sound is fantastic, and you get Android TV 11. The best part is that I can just put it close to the wall and get a image that's larger than most TVs — I have it eight inches away and get an 85-inch projection — and the picture quality itself is terrific. The Aura launched for $2,499 last year, but it is now down to $1,599 — $900 off!

I used this UST laser projector for nearly two years now, and it continues to be fantastic. There really isn't any other short throw projector that gives you quite as much value.

The Aura has everything you need in a high-end projector; it has the best image quality of the dozen or so projectors I've used in the last two years, and you get the convenience of Android TV. I use a dedicated soundbar with it, but the built-in audio is more than adequate to fill a small room.

The projector goes up to a 150-inch image, but I found that it is at its best when used at an 80 - 100 inch projection. It doesn't have native 4K, but it does a good job rendering 4K content, and while there isn't Netflix out of the box, you can install it with a workaround.

I don't need to oversell this thing — the picture quality and the feature-set are among the best in this category, and there isn't a projector that gives you quite as much for $1,599.