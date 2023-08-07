Spotify users report frequent app crashes following beta update

What you need to know

There are reports of the Spotify app crashing for some users.

Affected users took to

X and Reddit to raise the issue, which appears to affect those on the beta version of the app. Users on the latest beta might have to unroll the beta program to use the streaming service.

Several Spotify users took to social media to report an app update that is causing the music streaming service to crash in numerous instances. The update reportedly makes the app completely unusable.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the affected users include those on the Spotify beta app running version 8.8.8.60. 9to5 further confirms the issue with the same version running on devices like Pixel Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Non-beta versions of the app running on the 8.8.58 version appear to be unaffected, which could be a relief for some.

One Twitter X user tagged the SpotifyCares support page to complain about the same problem. The user tried clearing the cache and app data, reinstalling and updating the app, and restarting the phone, but neither option seemed to have not worked. The user further confirmed that he was on the Spotify beta channel on the Galaxy S21 Ultra running on Android 13.

Some Galaxy S23 Ultra owners also took to the platform to complain.

@SpotifyCares I'm having problems with spotify in android. The app just wont open. Cleared cache and data, reinstalled, updated and restarted phone multiple times but nothing works. I'm on a galaxy s21ultra, android 13, spotify beta channel.Spotify lite works fine btw.August 6, 2023 See more

Reports of the app crashing were appearing over the weekend, but it seems users are still facing issues with the app on Monday. This implies that it could be a widespread bug introduced in the latest version of the beta. And while it's not clear what exactly is causing the issue, with any luck, Spotify will issue an update to address the frequent crashes.

Until a fix is issued, one user seems to have a solution that worked for them and others on Reddit, which involves unrolling from the beta program and fiddling around with the Google Play Store app. Either that or you can utilize the Spotify Lite version until an update is pushed out.