Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to get early deals

On June 16th, Amazon finally announced that their biggest sale of the year, Prime Day 2022, is scheduled to take place July 12th through the 13th. The internet was obviously thrilled by the news, but amid the excitement, shoppers might have missed one key bit of information: on June 21st, three weeks before the official sale goes live, Amazon is dropping a bounty of early deals that may rival the main event itself.

I'm talking about up to 50% off Fire TVs from leading brands like Toshiba and Insignia, and up to 55% off smart home tech, such as the Echo Show 5 (2nd gen). These are the best Amazon deals that you're likely to see until the big day hits, so it's worth taking a look if you're itching to shop. Take a look at Amazon's official press release to see the full list of upcoming offers, and check out the bottom of this page for some extra Amazon deals that are available at this very moment.

Of course, Prime Day is only available to members. If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, we suggest taking advantage of their free trial to see what it's all about. Sign up today and you'll get a full 30 days to enjoy all of the early deals and Prime Day savings when July 12th rolls around.

Amazon Prime: 30-Day Free Trial
Become an Amazon Prime member today and you'll unlock all of the early deals plus every featured offer when Prime Day hits. Membership will also give you free delivery and access to the entire Amazon Prime streaming library. If you no longer want the membership after the sale event wraps up, simply cancel your account before the end of the 30 days. Otherwise, expect to pay $14.99/month for all the goodies listed above.

Early Prime Day 2022 deals

(opens in new tab) Fire HD 10 Tablet: $189.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This Fire HD 10 tablet boasts a generous, 10.1-inch display, 64GB of storage, and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Amazon has slashed a whopping $70 off the retail price (a 37% discount), weeks before Prime Day goes live.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 50" 4-Series 4K Fire Smart TV: $469.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Currently listed as a number-one bestseller on Amazon, this 50-inch smart TV boasts stunning 4K resolution and HDR10 for impressively detailed images. Prime Day is still weeks away, but you can buy one of these Fire Smart TVs for $170 off right now, which is a hefty discount of 36%.

(opens in new tab) Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Stylish and compact, the Echo Dot is an unobtrusive way to bring the smart assistant Alexa into your home. The 3rd-generation smart speaker lets you play music, call family, and even check the weather using simple voice commands. Although Prime Day is likely to drop the price even further, right now you can get the Echo Dot for the reasonable price of $24.99.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fire TV Sticks are simple devices that instantly give your TV access to all of the most popular streaming services and live TV channels in immersive Full HD. The Fire TV Stick (with included Alexa Voice Remote) is currently 38% off at Amazon.

