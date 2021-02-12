It's becoming even more enticing to make the switch to America's most reliable internet service thanks to this month's new deals at Verizon Fios. Through March 17, new subscribers can score up to a year of the new Discovery+ streaming service for free when joining Fios with plans starting as low as just $39.99 monthly. By signing up for the best tier, Gigabit Connection, you'll also receive a $100 Verizon gift card and a free Stream TV device with the purchase for a limited time.

Fios is a 100% fiber-optic network that offers enough bandwidth for multiple devices and 4K streaming. The Gigabit Connection plan offers speeds up to 940/880 Mbps for a seamless entertainment experience with virtually no buffering. If you're currently a Verizon Wireless customer or planning to make the switch soon, you can save up to $20 extra as a user of both services.

There are three plans to choose from when switching to Fios: 200 Mbps for $39.99 per month, 400 Mbps for $59.99 per month, or Gigabit Connection for $79.99 monthly. The 200 Mbps plan comes with a free 3-month subscription to Discovery+, while the 400 Mbps plan includes a free 6-month subscription. However, you'll score an entire year of Discovery+ with the Gigabit Connection plan. These subscriptions will auto-renew at their regular cost of $6.99 monthly after the free period has ended unless you cancel your membership.

Discovery+ gives you access to watch popular shows and original content from networks like HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and Discovery Channel among a few others. This offer from Verizon Fios includes an ad-free subscription that you'll be able to watch on your smartphone or tablet, computer, or smart TV. It's also available on Xbox consoles, Fire TV and Roku devices, and more.