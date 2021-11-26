So, you've already snagged a stellar Black Friday phone deal and now you're wondering how to spend your savings? On accessories, of course!

Fortunately, you are well served when it comes to accessory deals this Black Friday with a ton of different brands offering steep discounts. Belkin, for example, is taking as much as 60% off a plethora of products at Amazon.

One standout deal in the mix is the $22 discount on the Play Series power bank and stand. Not only is it a product that can serve the purpose of two, but it's also close to half price.

Power bank + phone stand + 49% discount = killer deal

Belkin Boost Charge Power Bank 10K + Stand Play Series | $22 off Normally $45, this is a great price for a portable power bank that serves double duty as a phone stand. That way you can charge up while you game or stream on the go. $22.99

At its heart, the Play Series Boost Charge Power Bank 10K + Stand (as it is formally known) is a 10,000mAh portable battery. It features two outputs, one USB-A and the other USB-C, so you can charge up all manner of devices. You can even use both ports at once.

In addition to being a regular power bank, though, there's a retractable stand built into its side. That means you can pull it out next time you're on a train or plane in order to prop up your phone while charges.

Whether you want to relax and watch some video without having to hold your phone or hook up a Bluetooth controller for some serious gaming on the go, you can do exactly that. When you don't need the stand, it slides back into the power bank's chassis and keeps out of the way.