Whispers have been spoken about it for years as fans begged for a remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. After countless rumors and speculation, Lucasfilm Games confirmed that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is being remade during Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021. It's been a long time coming for the illustrious game. Knights of the Old Republic has cemented itself not only as one of the best Star Wars games, but one of the best games ever made. Period. Before Mass Effect and Dragon Age, this was arguably BioWare's biggest and most influential release. The baton's now been passed on to Aspyr Media, the developer working on the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. In conjunction with Lucasfilm Games, Aspyr hopes to raise the bar for video game remakes. Here's everything you need to know about Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, coming to PS5 and PC.

What is the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake?

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is an acclaimed RPG first released by BioWare in 2003. We know little of what the remake will look like, but in an interview on Star Wars' official website, Lucasfilm Games executive producer Orion Kellogg and Aspyr lead producer Ryan Treadwell discussed their hopes for the project. Kellogg specifically noted advancements in technology that have been made since the game's first release, allowing the team to "bring it back to modern platforms using modern methods." He continued, "Our big goals on this are to bring the story to a modern audience and have it be just as impactful today as it was for players when it originally launched." It's clear that the team wants the experience to be authentic to the original while modernizing it to today's standards. Knights of the Old Republic has been lauded for its achievements in storytelling, crafting an unforgettable tale that's stuck with players over the decades. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — The story so far

This section contains spoilers. Though Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was uncanonized when Disney bought the franchise and is now a part of Star Wars Legends, it remains to be seen if the remake will recanonize it, for lack of a better term. Knights of the Old Republic takes place around 4,000 years before the events of the movies. Both Jedi and Sith seem to be at the height of their power, and being before the Rule of Two was ever implemented by the Sith, their numbers are vast across the galaxy. Darth Revan's apprentice, Darth Malak, has sent the Sith to destroy the Galactic Republic. The player character, appearing to be suffering from amnesia and having no memory of their past, sides with the Republic and goes on a galaxy-sprawling adventure to stop him. Being an RPG, players could choose whether they wanted to follow the Light or Dark Side of the Force, eventually leading them to defeat or join the Sith. In one of the biggest plot twists in gaming history, you come to find that the character you were playing was Darth Revan all along, a powerful Sith Lord who mentored Darth Malak. Notable locations in Knights of the Old Republic include Dantooine, Korriban, Kashyyyk, Tatooine, Taris, and more. Dantooine and Korriban, in particular, are homes to the Jedi and Sith Academies, respectively. Though not playable in the game, the events leading up to Knights of the Old Republic are just as important. Shortly before the infamous Jedi Civil War, Darth Revan and Darth Malak (who were both Jedi Knights at the time) conquered the Mandalorians and subsequently fell under the influence of the Dark Side. As Revan and Malak fought against the Republic, Revan was captured by the Jedi and had his mind wiped. This leads us to the events of the game. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic — Is it a full remake?